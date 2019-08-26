Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ starting center headlined the list of players missing from Monday’s practice.

David Andrews was not spotted on the practice field after also missing Sunday’s session. The reason for Andrews’ absence was unclear. He started last Thursday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and did not appear to suffer any obvious injury.

An abbreviated media availability period at practice made taking full attendance difficult, but running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Cole Croston and tight ends Lance Kendricks and Ben Watson also were not spotted.

Edge rushers Shilique Calhoun and Derek Rivers remained out, as well, according to Mike Dussault and Megan O’Brien of Patriots.com.

Did not appear to be any new defensive absences from what me and @MeganOBsports were able to gather. Still Calhoun/Rivers absent. https://t.co/CAirAFn3HW — Mike Dussault (@MikeDussault19) August 26, 2019

Harris, Kendricks and Watson all left the Carolina game with injuries. Calhoun and Rivers have not practiced or played since being injured during New England’s second preseason game. The reason for Croston’s apparent absence was unclear. He practiced Sunday.

New England’s entire receiving corps was present in pads, including Josh Gordon, who was removed from the non-football injury list Sunday.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants on Thursday in the preseason finale for both teams.

