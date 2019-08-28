Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz was plenty active on Instagram over the weekend, it seems.

On Sunday, the former Boston Red Sox slugger posted about moving in his daughter to Berklee College of Music. It was the first time Ortiz shared a photo of himself since getting shot in the Dominican Republic back in June.

But he wasn’t just posting photos, he also hopped into the comments section of one of Tom Brady’s posts.

The New England Patriots quarterback created some buzz with his choice of headwear before and after the Pats’ preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Brady posted about the hat on Instagram the next day, and Ortiz eventually gave the fashion statement his stamp of approval.

Good to see Ortiz checking in after what certainly has been a tumultuous summer. Ortiz also is launching his own investigation into the shooting, enlisting the help of former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images