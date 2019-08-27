David Price has made plenty of progress since hitting the injured list earlier this month with a cyst on his left wrist.
And if he gets his wish, the southpaw will make his first start in nearly a month this week.
Price “feels good” about starting for the Sox against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. He claimed he likely would have made a start during the Sox’s brief two-game set against the Colorado Rockies _(if he didn’t have to hit there).
Price threw a simulated game Tuesday in Denver.
