David Price has made plenty of progress since hitting the injured list earlier this month with a cyst on his left wrist.

And if he gets his wish, the southpaw will make his first start in nearly a month this week.

Price “feels good” about starting for the Sox against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. He claimed he likely would have made a start during the Sox’s brief two-game set against the Colorado Rockies _(if he didn’t have to hit there).

Price feels good about pitching this weekend in Anaheim. Said he probably would’ve gone in Denver if he didn’t have to hit here. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 27, 2019

Price threw a simulated game Tuesday in Denver.

Price out there now. pic.twitter.com/WWy0yjLtXR — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 27, 2019

Looks like Travis, Leon and Marco out to face him. https://t.co/zMv0gbXGry — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 27, 2019

