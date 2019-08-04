The Boston Red Sox have struggled over the last week, taking a seven-game losing streak into Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees.
Boston will turn to David Price in search of a win. The southpaw is 7-4 this year with a 3.86 ERA. Price has 123 strikeouts in 20 starts, but has not picked up a win since July 7.
He’ll be opposed by fellow left-hander J.A. Happ, who is 8-6 with a 5.19 ERA.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images