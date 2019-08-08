Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems we may have some insight into David Price’s recent struggles.

The Boston Red Sox announced Thursday they’ve placed the veteran left-hander on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist injury. According to the team, “Price underwent an MRI on his left wrist that revealed a TFCC cyst that was treated with a cortisone shot.” The move is retroactive to August 5, so Price should be eligible to return as early as late next week, but Alex Cora said there is no timetable for Price’s returning, noting he hopes it’s “sooner rather than later.”

The Red Sox manager explained that Price felt tightness in his wrist after his last start and the sharpness in his pitches, particularly his cutter was not there, prompting the team to schedule an MRI.

“As you guys know, his last three or four (starts), as far as location and the action of the pitches, it wasn’t there,” Cora told reporters before Thursday’s game. “After the last one, we talked about it, he didn’t feel 100 percent. He felt tight. So we decided to send him and get the MRI and the results were right there. … It’s nothing elbow related or shoulder, whatever, but it kind gives me the answers for what is going on.”

“He got a shot yesterday, so we’ll how long it goes,” Cora added. “The hope is for him to come sooner rather than later. But we don;t have a timetable. We’ll make sure he is okay and go from there.”

Cora also noted the injury is from pitching and repetition.

Alex Cora details David Price hitting the 10-Day IL in the @Amica Pregame Press Conference. https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/LGeX4Q2hEe — NESN (@NESN) August 8, 2019

Hector Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, while Cora announced that Brian Johnson will start in place of Price on Friday.

Price is 7-5 this season with a 4.36 ERA. However, the Red Sox have lost each of the last five times Price has taken the mound, and in that stretch the southpaw is 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA, giving up 21 runs in 22 innings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images