Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As the Boston Red Sox gear up for a critical stretch run, during which they will have next to no wiggle room if they plan on extending their season, starting pitching will be crucial.

And a big part of the Red Sox rotation having success in the final month will rely on the health of David Price.

The lefty was placed on the injured list retroactive Aug. 5, after an MRI revealed a cyst on his left wrist.

Price threw from flat ground at Fenway Park on Friday, and manager Alex Cora says the hope is to get him throwing from a mound over the next couple of days.

“David actually threw today. He added some changeups while he was playing catch. The goal is get him on the mound tomorrow or the next day,” Cora told NESN’s Adam Pellerin on “Friday Night Fenway.”

“He is feeling good. I saw him after his workout today, you see his smile. Looks like a bit more confidence. Hopefully we can get him on the mound tomorrow or the next day and we can go from there.”

Although Price mostly has been good this season, he was in a truly bad run of form leading up to his placement on the IL. The Red Sox have lost each of the last five times Price has taken the mound, and in that stretch the southpaw was 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA, giving up 21 runs in 22 innings.

But the lefty’s only adds firepower to a pitching staff that Alex Cora plans to use aggressively as Boston desperately chases a playoff spot.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images