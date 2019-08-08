Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price has been struggling a bit lately, and now he’s sidelined.

The Boston Red Sox announced Thursday they’ve placed the veteran left-hander on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist injury. As a result, Hector Velazquez was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket. The move is retroactive to August 5, so Price should be eligible to return as early as late next week.

According to the team, “Price underwent an MRI on his left wrist that revealed a TFCC cyst that was treated with a cortisone shot.”

Price is 7-5 this season with a 4.36 ERA. However, the Red Sox have lost each of the last five times Price has taken the mound, and in that stretch the southpaw is 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA, giving up 21 runs in 22 innings.

The Red Sox currently sit six games out of the second American League wild card spot, and are in the midst of a stretch that has featured some pretty bad pitching. How they’ll manage the rotation with Price out remains to be seen, but Velazquez and Brian Johnson seem like possible candidates to serve as spot starters.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images