Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Injuries have decimated the Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation this season, and they’re arguably hurting — literally — now more than ever.

Chris Sale is out almost certainly for the season, while David Price is recovering from a cyst in his wrist that required treatment, landing him on the injured list August 8 (retroactive to August 5).

But it appears a return could be on the horizon for Price.

Ahead of the Red Sox’s eventual loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, the southpaw indicated he might be able to return as soon as this upcoming weekend against the San Diego Padres.

“The injured list is not for me, man,” Price said, via The Boston Globe. “I don’t enjoy it one bit. To be able to have a chance to get back out there is exciting.”

Price did throw a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, and how he responds from that physically will better determine a more specific return date.

“I felt good,” he said. “Better than I did 10 days ago. I’m just getting back in the motion of being on the mound and throwing all my pitches. I got up and down twice. I threw 40 pitches. Today was really good.”

Price had flamed out over his last few outings prior to landing on the IL, but up until then he had been one of the Red Sox’s more stable pitchers. The Red Sox sit six games out of the second wild card spot, so if they want to eliminate that gap they’ll need Price back and in peak form.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images