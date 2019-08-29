Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman caught his first pass of the preseason Thursday and immediately came up shaking his left hand.

Edelman began the summer on the non-football injury list with a broken left thumb, so this is notable. Edelman left the game, took off his left glove and briefly got checked out by Patriots head trainer Jim Whalen before going to the bench.

Edelman caught a 20-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham and then had the ball ripped out of his hands after he went down to the turf.

We’ll keep this story updated to see if Edelman returns to the game after the New York Giants’ first offensive drive.

UPDATE (7:55 p.m.): It looks like Edelman’s night is over. He’s staying on the sideline, however.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images