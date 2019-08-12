Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots don’t seem overly concerned about Tom Brady putting his house on the market.

In case you missed it, Brady sent Patriots fans into a collective panic last week when he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, put their Brookline, Mass., home up for sale. The surprising move has led many to wonder whether Brady, who will be a free agent next summer, is planning to move on from the only franchise he ever has played for.

But Brady kinda-sorta squashed those rumors Monday morning, and the Patriots took things a step further by making a mockery of the entire drama during practice. How? by playing a Jon Bon Jovi song, of course.

Check out this tweet from ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

Pre-practice flavor: With Bon Jovi in attendance today, the Patriots play his song “This House Is Not For Sale” during a light warmup. pic.twitter.com/VnFxOdLTLh — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 12, 2019

Coincidence? We think not.

Brady and the Patriots will resume their preseason schedule Saturday night when they visit the Tennessee Titans.

