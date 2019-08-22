Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Details regarding Patrick Chung’s indictment on a felony charge of cocaine possession were scarce as of Thursday afternoon, but one potential explanation has surfaced.

A source told Jim Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub that a tripped burglar alarm at the New England Patriots safety’s Meredith, N.H., house prompted police to visit the residence. While there, officers reportedly found cocaine.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic said he’s heard the same from law enforcement sources.

The incident reportedly took place June 25. Chung, who was not arrested, was indicted Aug. 8 by a Belknap County grand jury and will be arraigned next Wednesday, Aug. 28. The Laconia Daily Sun was the first outlet to report the indictment Thursday morning.

If found guilty, Chung could eventually face disciplinary action under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. The 32-year-old is entering his 11th NFL season and 10th in New England.

The Patriots addressed the situation in a brief statement Thursday.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung,” the statement read. “We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images