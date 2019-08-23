Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a relatively quiet summer for the Boston Bruins.

The B’s did not make a major move in the offseason, seeing the departure of Noel Acciari and Marcus Johansson, while opting to focus on their restricted free agents.

Boston did reach an agreement with Danton Heinen, but the two biggest RFA names — Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo — remain without contracts with training camp about three weeks away.

So how are talks going with the two young defensemen?

“Not as fast as everybody would like,” Sweeney told BostonBruins.com’s Michael Tolvo. “But that’s just the nature of the business and every negotiation has its own timeline. We’ll find a finish line at some point and time, Brandon and Charlie will be a part of our organization for a long time. We think really highly of them as players on and off the ice, we just have to find a common ground and we’re working to get there.”

“You realize the pride of our fan base, we’re fortunate. It’s a New England outreach and we’re just happy to be a part of the day.” 🎥Bruins GM Don Sweeney goes one-on-one to discuss the short summer, the ongoing negotiations and being at Day 4 of Fan Fest: pic.twitter.com/UeubIcJ2g5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 22, 2019

McAvoy’s agent said earlier this week that talks are progressing, and it doesn’t look like there is reason to believe that the two D-men won’t be able to reach deals — though it’s hard to predict what those deals will look like.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images