Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some people seem to believe any publicity is good publicity. FOX Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb appears to be one of those people.

The radio host trashed Andrew Luck’s decision to retire from the NFL with a pretty insensitive tweet Saturday night, accusing the 29-year-old of doing “the most millennial thing ever” because rehabbing is “too hard.” Unsurprisingly enough, that didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including fellow FOX Sports personality Troy Aikman.

Well, Gottlieb doubled down on his comments during Monday’s edition of “The Doug Gottlieb Show.”

First Gottlieb blamed his critics for not understanding his comment was clearly tongue-in-cheek. But that didn’t stop him from doubling down on his claim, anyway.

“I think we can also admit this is kind of part of whether it’s the Millennial generation or the new generation of sport,” he said.

Then, he tied criticisms to the NFL.

“It’s the generation ‘me.’ Go up and look at all the things that define (what) Millennials are. They want to work in groups, but they do want confirmation and affirmation of their success. They’re willing to move. … But they’ll get after it and work hard, then they’ll want a raise two weeks later.

“Sound like any football players you know? Want a raise as soon as they see any sort of success even though their contract says otherwise?”

Obviously, according to Gottlieb, winning and success are the only things that truly matter to Millennials. In fact, the 43-year-old (who made the Gen-X cut-off by a mere five years) blames Millennials (like Luck) and the rise of social media for making selfishness more acceptable in today’s culture. He blames some NFL players for feeding into that trend by taking on bigger contracts and shorter careers, bucking the tradition of driving their mind and body into the ground (literally and figuratively) for years on end for entertainment’s sake.

Ahhh, yes. Logic.

Oh, but don’t worry. Gottlieb actually is a Luck fan, or so he says. After all, he spent tons of time defending the guy over the years. And don’t you forget it.

Just don’t call him out for being insensitive, because that’ll hurt his feelings.

(You can check out his full rant here.)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images