The teams have yet to make it official, but the Duke Dawson is indeed getting traded.

The New England Patriots on Friday traded Dawson and a seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round selection. It marks the end of a pretty short run in New England for Dawson, who was drafted 56th overall in the 2018 draft. In fact, his draft position and the timing of the Patriots moving on from him set a Bill Belichick-era record.

Shortly after the news broke, Dawson took to Instagram to share a message of thanks to the Patriots in his story.

Duke Dawson confirms he’s been traded in his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/A1OQvvK5cc — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) August 30, 2019

Dawson spent the first half of his rookie season on IR, then was healthy scratched the rest of the way after being activated. He was outplayed by Keion Crossen in the preseason, which ultimately put the nail in the coffin with regards to his time in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images