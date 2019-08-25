Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2019 MLB Players’ Weekend is upon us, and the jerseys have people talking.

Players have the option throughout the weekend to stray away from typical MLB protocol and wear a nickname on their back as opposed to their last name, as well as wear different colored gear than their typical team colors. To go along with this, the league also has given teams all black away jerseys and all white home jerseys to commemorate the weekend, but this has gotten fans talking.

The jerseys currently are dividing MLB fandom as some people love the new jerseys, but many aren’t as pleased leading to our Dunkin’ Poll question of the night, are you a fan of MLB Players’ Weekend jerseys?

See the video above for the results.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images