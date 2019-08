Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Red Sox fans gathered at Fenway Park on Saturday to watch Eduardo Rodriguez attempt to earn his 14th win of the season, including two fans with some great hair.

But here’s the question — which fan is tonight’s 10th player?

Check out the results of the poll below.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images