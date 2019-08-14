Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale became the fastest player to ever reach 2,000 strikeouts on Tuesday night, but the Boston Red Sox ace has a long way to go to reach the upper echelon of MLB’s all-time leaders.

Sale is the 83rd pitcher to ever reach 2,000-mark, but just 17 pitchers have fanned 3,000, while only four have hit 4,000. At the top sits Nolan Ryan with a whopping 5,714, nearly 1,000 more than everyone else.

Will that record stand the test of time? We asked Red Sox fans what they thought.

Check out the results of today’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images