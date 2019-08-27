Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since we’ve seen, or heard, from Dustin Pedroia.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman shut down his season back in June, electing to get away from the team as he continues to rehab his surgically-repaired knee. He hopes to one day return to playing again, but that’s far from a guarantee given the nature of his injury and that he just turned 36-years-old.

Tuesday marks the beginning of a two-game set for the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, and Pedroia plans to visit the team those two days. And on Monday night, Pedroia shared the latest update on himself to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford.

“Had a check-up with the doctor this morning and I’ll see the guys the next two days and then I’ll be in Vail until Monday rehabbing,” Pedroia said. “The surgery went really great. I’m still on crutches for two more weeks but things are going really good compared to where I was before the surgery.”

Pedroia has played in a combined nine games over the last two seasons. And whether his attempt to return to form succeeds or fails, suffice to say he’s made a valiant effort.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images