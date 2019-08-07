Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia’s path back to Major League Baseball just got even tougher.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman underwent “successful” left knee joint preservation surgery in Colorado on Tuesday, according to the team. Pedroia, 35, will rehab in Arizona.

The news represents another setback for Pedroia, who had been working his way back from the cartilage restoration procedure he underwent in 2017. Pedroia appeared in just six games this season before being placed on the injured list. He then was sent to the minors for a rehab stint, which ended after just 11 games.

The 14-year veteran has appeared in just nine major league games since the 2017 season.

