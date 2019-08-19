Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans surely want to forget what transpired late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII.

Brandon Graham, on the other hand, can’t get enough of it.

The stage was set for yet another game-winning drive from Tom Brady. The Patriots, standing at their own 33-yard line, trailed the Eagles 38-33 with 2:16 remaining and a timeout in their arsenal. Many already were starting to pencil New England in as champions, as Brady has led the Pats to victory while overcoming much taller tasks.

Enter Graham, who in the blink of an eye swung the momentum entirely in Philadelphia’s favor with a clutch strip-sack of the future Hall of Famer.

The Eagles hung on to win their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, and Graham to this day will refer back to his game-defining play any time he’s feeling a bit down.

“Graham told me he has a video of him strip-sacking Tom Brady in the biggest moment of Super Bowl LII on his phone, and when he’s having a bad day, he’ll watch it,” Peter King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports.

We wonder if David Tyree does the same thing with his helmet-catch highlight from Super Bowl XLII.

