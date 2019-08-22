Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady surely knew the can of worms he was opening when he took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

With fantasy football drafts right around the corner, Brady decided to get in on the action by letting fans know he’s now a PPR threat. The New England Patriots quarterback included a photo of himself catching a pass in training camp, and followed up his initial tweet with a request that no jokes be made about a certain misstep on football’s biggest stage.

You didn’t think Patriots haters actually were going to follow Brady’s orders, did you?

Despite the QB asking no quips be made about his drop in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss, heaps of Philadelphia Eagles fans replied to the tweet with reminders of said play.

While Brady surely would like to have that play back, he can take solace in the fact that the Patriots bounced back in the 2018 season and claimed their sixth Super Bowl title in franchise history. That certainly won’t stop Eagles fans from being all over Brady’s case Nov. 17 when New England visits Philadelphia for a Week 11 tilt.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images