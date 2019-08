Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez has been stellar for the Boston Red Sox this season, especially in his last 20 starts.

Rodriguez is 12-3 with a 3.73 ERA in his last 20 games and has given the struggling Sox a much-needed boost while on the mound. In fact, Boston is 17-3 during that span.

For more on Rodriguez’s numbers, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images