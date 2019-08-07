Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox dropped the middle game of their series with the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Tuesday, but Eduardo Rodriguez will look to help the Sox bounce back Wednesday night.

Rodriguez is 13-5 on the season with a 4.19 ERA, while his opponent Glenn Sparkman is 3-7 with a 5.58 ERA. Rodriguez has been one of Boston’s best pitchers of late and will look to continue that trend against the Royals.

To hear more about Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images