Enes Kanter is getting acclimated to his Boston Celtics uniform, but that wasn’t what got folks’ attention on Instagram.
The new Celtics big man on Tuesday shared a photo of himself in the new getup, something that isn’t too uncommon for a player that just changed teams. However, his teeth look so insanely white that not a person was talking about Kanter with regards to the Celtics, rather his pearly whites were the focus.
First, take a look at the photo.
Now, here are the top comments on the post.
It’s a very logical question that hopefully we’ll one day all get the answer to.
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images