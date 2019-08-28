Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is getting acclimated to his Boston Celtics uniform, but that wasn’t what got folks’ attention on Instagram.

The new Celtics big man on Tuesday shared a photo of himself in the new getup, something that isn’t too uncommon for a player that just changed teams. However, his teeth look so insanely white that not a person was talking about Kanter with regards to the Celtics, rather his pearly whites were the focus.

First, take a look at the photo.

Now, here are the top comments on the post.

It’s a very logical question that hopefully we’ll one day all get the answer to.

