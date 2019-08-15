Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn Achilles during the 2017-18 season, and after a long road back, he’s suffered another serious injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers center suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while working out in Las Vegas, Jeff Schwartz, Cousin’s agent, confirmed on Thursday evening. He could miss the entire 2019-20 season, according to ESPN.

Test results are conclusive today in Los Angeles: Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left ACL, agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelsm tells ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2019

People all around the basketball world sent heartfelt messages to Cousins, including loads of NBA players from across the league.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter sent his well wishes to the 29-year-old in a tweet that read, “Pray for my brother @boogiecousins.”

Pray for my brother @boogiecousins 🙏 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 15, 2019

Cousins played 30 games for the Golden State Warriors last season after returning from the Achilles injury, posting 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest on 48 percent shooting.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images