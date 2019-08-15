DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn Achilles during the 2017-18 season, and after a long road back, he’s suffered another serious injury.
The Los Angeles Lakers center suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while working out in Las Vegas, Jeff Schwartz, Cousin’s agent, confirmed on Thursday evening. He could miss the entire 2019-20 season, according to ESPN.
People all around the basketball world sent heartfelt messages to Cousins, including loads of NBA players from across the league.
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter sent his well wishes to the 29-year-old in a tweet that read, “Pray for my brother @boogiecousins.”
Cousins played 30 games for the Golden State Warriors last season after returning from the Achilles injury, posting 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest on 48 percent shooting.
Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images