Eric Reid delivered one ugly hit to Ben Watson during the Week 3 preseason matchup between the Patriots and Panthers are Gillette Stadium.

And apparently, the Carolina defensive end apologized to the New England tight end after the incident.

Reid sent Watson a text after Thursday’s game apologizing for the late hit, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person. He reportedly received a response from Watson, although it’s unclear what was said.

Reid hasn’t heard from league yet, but says he would not be surprised if he is fined. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 27, 2019

Reid has yet to hear from the league, per Person, but a fine still wouldn’t surprise him.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images