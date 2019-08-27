Eric Reid delivered one ugly hit to Ben Watson during the Week 3 preseason matchup between the Patriots and Panthers are Gillette Stadium.
And apparently, the Carolina defensive end apologized to the New England tight end after the incident.
Reid sent Watson a text after Thursday’s game apologizing for the late hit, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person. He reportedly received a response from Watson, although it’s unclear what was said.
Reid has yet to hear from the league, per Person, but a fine still wouldn’t surprise him.
