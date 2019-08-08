Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say Mike Golic thinks Sam Darnold is crazy.

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson revealed in a piece published Wednesday that Darnold last month declined to wish Tom Brady a happy birthday for a video message put together in advance of the New England Patriots quarterback turning 42 years old this past Saturday. Darnold, now entering his second season as quarterback of the New York Jets, explained he didn’t want to give Brady any sort of competitive edge.

While some might view that as admirable, seeing as how the Patriots have dominated the AFC East for two decades en route to six Super Bowl titles, Golic finds the snub to be absolutely ridiculous.

“What? What in the hell are we doing here?,” the ESPN talking head shouted Thursday on “Golic and Wingo.” ” … What the hell are you talking about? You think if you wish Tom Brady a happy birthday that you’re not a competitive guy and don’t want to beat him? It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Somebody help me here. Am I wrong on this? We’re really doing this? ‘I’m not wishing him happy birthday because I want the competitive edge on Tom Brady.’ Are you kidding me? Is this the dumbest thing that has taken up space on a paper I’ve ever seen?”

Sam Darnold declined to wish Tom Brady a Happy Birthday citing competitiveness. Golic’s reaction 👇 pic.twitter.com/QvPFhOCO14 — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) August 8, 2019

Darnold’s intentions are OK. He was the third overall pick in 2018, is coming off a fairly strong rookie season and is trying to assert himself as New York’s franchise cornerstone while Brady continues to dominate in New England. But surely, there’s a better way to prove your point, right?

Nevertheless, Darnold will have at least two opportunities this season to outduel Brady on the gridiron. And given what Brady has accomplished in his storied career, it’ll take more than a birthday snub to rattle arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

