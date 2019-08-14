Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With many of the usual suspects bowing out of the U.S. men’s national basketball team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, that put some of the Boston Celtics core at center stage with Team USA.

Team Shamrock has drawn plenty of attention, with C’s newcomer Kemba Walker joining Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart at training camp as they gear up for China, and their first season together with the Green.

On the floor, Walker and Tatum impressed in an intrasquad scrimmage, while Tatum and Brown also have drawn high praises from Team USA’s coaching staff.

Many believed that Walker would be the favorite to run the point for Gregg Popovich’s team, with Tatum also making a case to be in the starting five, but if you ask ESPN, they have other ideas.

ESPN posted a “possible” lineup to Twitter on Tuesday, and left out Walker and Tatum, opting for De’Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell at the guard spots, Khris Middleton and P.J. Tucker at forward and Brook Lopez at center.

One possible Team USA starting lineup for the 2019 FIBA World Cup 🇺🇸 (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/g6RUQpDgUf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 14, 2019

Well, that’s … interesting.

Hey, maybe Grant Williams has a point when he says that the Celtics are underrated at the moment.

All four Celtics made the most recent rounds of cuts, while Smart remains sidelined with an injury. But there still is some time before we find out who the starting five actually will be when Team USA takes the floor. The World Cup begins Aug. 31.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images