Sebastian Telfair was the 13th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, but the former Boston Celtics guard was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Monday.
The now-34-year-old was arrested in 2017 after police found three loaded handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and marijuana in his truck during a traffic stop in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Telfair was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Monday after being convicted in April.
Telfair was traded to the Celtics from the Portland Trail Blazers on June 28, 2006. The guard spent one season in Boston, averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 assists in 78 games. He was then sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the package to acquire Kevin Garnett.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images