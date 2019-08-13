Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sebastian Telfair was the 13th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, but the former Boston Celtics guard was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Monday.

The now-34-year-old was arrested in 2017 after police found three loaded handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and marijuana in his truck during a traffic stop in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Telfair was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Monday after being convicted in April.

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison today after convicted for gun possession. Really sad. Was lottery pick in 2004 and was so much fun to watch as a high school/AAU player coming out of Coney Island. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 12, 2019

Telfair was traded to the Celtics from the Portland Trail Blazers on June 28, 2006. The guard spent one season in Boston, averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 assists in 78 games. He was then sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the package to acquire Kevin Garnett.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images