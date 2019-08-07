Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a successful career spanning 17 seasons, Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA in 2019.

And in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni, the former NBA star champion revealed what he enjoys most about retirement.

“Just feeling complete,” Wade said. “Everyone is different. Some people don’t think championships make their career. Some people don’t think All-Star games or Olympic teams make them complete. For me, besides an Olympic gold medal which I never really dreamed of, I wanted to be a champion. I needed that for my career to be complete. I needed to show the world who I was as a basketball player, I needed that time where I didn’t have help. I needed everything about the game and I feel like I accomplished everything I wanted to.

“With that being said, I walk away just smiling and happy with what I did in that phase of my life,” he added. “I got so much more life left so now I’m focused on what can I accomplish in this life.”

Wade accomplished plenty during his career including three NBA championships, 13 All-Star Game appearances and much more. So it’s good to know he’s feeling fulfilled as he enters the retired life.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images