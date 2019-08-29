Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“There’s no place like home” doesn’t always apply in professional sports, but Nate Burleson believes it does in the case of Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney is perceived to be on the trade market as he maintains his contract holdout. The Houston Texans appear to be doing their due diligence on a potential deal as well, as they’ve reportedly spoken to five teams about the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

A trade very well could work out nicely for both sides. Houston in all likelihood would receive quite a haul in return for Clowney, who would be able to start fresh in a new environment. Burleson, however, believes Clowney would be best fit to remain with the Texans.

“What happens when J.J. Watt retires? J.J. walks away from the game and now all of a sudden, like, you’re the man in Houston,” Burleson said Thursday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “How many opportunities are you in where there’s a skill player in front of you that’s an absolute legend, soon-to-be Hall of Famer, he walks away and literally hands you the keys to the organization? ‘Here, young fella. This is yours now.’ That’s why I feel like going back to Houston would be the best bet. The money’s there, the X’s and O’s is there and on top of that, J.J. Watt can lead you to the perfect situation.”

The boatload of cap space seems to suggest Houston doesn’t have Clowney in its future plans. The franchise had more than enough money to work out a long-term deal with the star pass-rusher this offseason but instead elected to slap the franchise tag on him. And considering the Texans reportedly allowed Clowney to visit with another team, it appears they’re making a trade a priority.

So while it would make sense for Clowney to continue his career in Houston, it looks like it isn’t in the cards.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images