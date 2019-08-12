Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps the most convincing argument against Tom Brady someday leaving the Patriots centers around team owner Robert Kraft, who looks at the quarterback like a son and therefore might do whatever it takes to keep him in New England for the remainder of his NFL career.

Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback now working for ESPN, explained Monday on “Get Up!” that he believes Kraft would rather lose football games than lose Brady. According to Orlovsky, we therefore shouldn’t read anything into Brady putting his Brookline, Mass., mansion on the market.

“Robert Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994 for $179 million. It’s worth $3.7 billion right now. He would rather lose than not have Tom Brady on his football team or playing for somebody else,” Orlovsky said. “Tom Brady, if he’s not playing football for the Patriots, he ain’t playing football. So there is no tie-in there, as well.

“Also, guys, this is Boston, this is New England. It is a culture that you don’t turn your back — Bob Kraft is not gonna turn his back on Tom Brady, nor is Tom Brady gonna turn his back on Bob Kraft and the people of Boston. You guys ever seen ‘The Departed?’ You know what happens when you turn your back on people in Boston? There’s nothing to this.”

Brady recently signed a contract “extension” with the Patriots that landed him an $8 million raise for the 2019 season and saved New England $5.5 million in cap space. The final two years of the deal reportedly void on the final day of the 2019 league year, though, creating some speculation as to whether Brady could consider retirement or even leaving the Patriots in free agency. That Brady’s house is for sale only adds to the chatter.

Just don’t tell that to Orlovsky, who fully expects Brady, now 42, to finish his career with the Patriots, whenever the end arrives.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images