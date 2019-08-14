Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chad Johnson wasn’t long for the New England Patriots, but the six-time Pro Bowler did have himself a solid 10-year stretch with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson, or “Ochocinco” as he previously was called, had some pretty crazy moments during his career, but this “home remedy” may top the list.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an update on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s ankle injury Tuesday night, which led to Johnson chiming in with his advice. The 41-year-old said that he “soaked (his) ankle in warm urine to heal all (his) lower extremity injuries,” adding that the strategy was a “home remedy.” No, that’s not a typo.

Adam, i soaked my ankle in warm urine to heal all my lower extremity injuries, notice i was never injured my entire career. Please pass along my message, it’s a home remedy. https://t.co/qUoHPcqtdg — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 14, 2019

That … is something.

Who knows if Luck will take Johnson’s advice, but it certainly caught the Twitterverse off guard.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images