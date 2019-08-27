The name Rich Ohrnberger might not mean a ton to most people, but he delivered quite possibly the best take on Andrew Luck.
As you certainly know by now, the now-former Indianapolis Colts quarterback retired Saturday, with news breaking while he was on the sideline of his team’s Week 3 preseason game.
The decision resulted in a slew of hot takes (chiefly from one FS1 talking head), but plenty of people also saluted Luck for the decision. When healthy, he was one of the better quarterbacks in the game, so his decision to walk away at age 29 because his passion for football was rapidly diminishing was no small thing.
Early Monday morning, Ohrnberger, who played five years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and then-San Diego Chargers from 2009-2014, took to Twitter to give his take on the situation. It’s a pretty fascinating read.
Well put.
