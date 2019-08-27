Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The name Rich Ohrnberger might not mean a ton to most people, but he delivered quite possibly the best take on Andrew Luck.

As you certainly know by now, the now-former Indianapolis Colts quarterback retired Saturday, with news breaking while he was on the sideline of his team’s Week 3 preseason game.

The decision resulted in a slew of hot takes (chiefly from one FS1 talking head), but plenty of people also saluted Luck for the decision. When healthy, he was one of the better quarterbacks in the game, so his decision to walk away at age 29 because his passion for football was rapidly diminishing was no small thing.

Early Monday morning, Ohrnberger, who played five years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and then-San Diego Chargers from 2009-2014, took to Twitter to give his take on the situation. It’s a pretty fascinating read.

My final season was 2014, I was playing for the Chargers and I was a MESS. I had been dealing with severe back pain for 2 years, and it was coming to a head. I became the starting center during a Week 1 game in Arizona, by Week 3 in Buffalo I was very debilitated. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

It was determined that I would need spinal surgery, but I could continue playing as long as the symptoms were manageable. Throughout the season I received 5 or 6 epidural injections. Some were less than 2 weeks apart. I would constantly fantasize about that surgery. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

I had a pretty significant injury history (I'll get to all of that) and I was worried if I finished another season on the IR, it would be my last. Unfortunately, the more I played the worse the symptoms became… — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

The last game I ever played was November 16th, 2014. We were hosting the Raiders, and while I was still dealing with my back, I partially tore some ankle ligaments during the game and received a numbing injection in the locker room trying to finish the game… I couldn't. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

I elected to have back surgery in December of 2014, I was placed on IR. The recovery was not easy. The first two months were especially grueling. The pain slowly subsided. I started feeling like myself. My contract expired with the Chargers. I was a free agent. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

The Detroit Lions got off to an 0-5 start. I was brought in for a group workout on Tuesday, October 13th, 2015. I was one of ten or so 'guys' they dragged in for this workout. It was clear, they weren't kicking our tires, they were sending a message to their locker room. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

Over the course of my career, I was drafted in the 4th round, went to a Super Bowl, played in a playoff game, snapped footballs to 2 Hall of Fame QBs, made lifelong friends, and lived a dream. but the trade off was significant… — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

I don't know Andrew Luck, but he isn't a coward, he loves football, and he isn't giving up because rehabilitating injuries is "too hard." Everyone has their steak and bourbon moment eventually… his was in front of the world, and he handled it with class and poise. Cheers. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

Well put.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images