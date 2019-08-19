Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski has stayed plenty busy since retiring from the NFL, but he’s still finding entertaining ways to fill his schedule.

The former New England Patriots tight end was seen participating in an outdoor workout class and, unsurprisingly, it doesn’t take long for Gronkowski to begin dancing and messing around while going through the exercises.

You can watch the full video here.

Speculation surrounding Gronkowski’s retirement remains prevalent, with many in the NFL community maintaining the opinion that the tight end’s football career is far from over.

Gronkowski is set to appear on HBO’s “The Shop” in September.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images