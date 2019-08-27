Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Might David Andrews’ looming absence result in the return of one of the greatest centers in New England Patriots history?

Probably not, but sure is fun to think about.

In case you missed it, Andrews recently was hospitalized with pulmonary embolism, a condition that occurs when blood clots get wedged in lung arteries. The 27-year-old was released from the hospital Monday night, but reportedly could miss the entire 2019 season. As a result, veteran backup Ted Karras is expected to fill in for Andrews, a two-time Super Bowl champion who quietly has become one of the NFL’s better centers, as well as an important leader for the Patriots.

Andrews’ situation prompted a tweet from longtime Patriots center Dan Koppen, who last played in the NFL in 2012 for the Denver Broncos. Koppen won two Super Bowls and was named to one Pro Bowl during his nine years in New England.

Check this out:

@dandrews61 get well soon buddy! I may have 1 more year left in me, what do u think? #pats #PatsNation #nextmanup — Dan Koppen (@koppen67) August 27, 2019

Don’t get too excited, Patriots fans. Koppen obviously is joking, and if his lengthy time away from the game weren’t enough to preclude a comeback, his age (39) certainly is.

The absence of Andrews will be significant for the Patriots. However, New England is well-equipped to absorb the loss and not miss a beat.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images