Professional football players that compete on the hit-program “Dancing with the Stars” tend to fare well. So, will ex-Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis meet the same fate?

Chances are he will, according to one oddsmaker.

At 4/1, Lewis currently has the best chance to win the season, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Four former NFL players (Emmitt Smith, Season 3; Hines Ward, Season 12; Donald Driver, Season 14; Rashad Jennings, Season 24) have won the coveted mirror ball trophy. 10 former NFL players — including Jerry Rice (2nd, Season 2), Jason Taylor (2nd, Season 6), Warren Sapp (2nd, Season 7), Jacoby Jones (3rd, Season 16) and Calvin Johnson Jr. (3rd, Season 23) — have made it to the final three through 27 seasons on the air.

So considering the NFL’s track record on the program, we certainly like those odds for Lewis.

Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images