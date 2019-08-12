Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Saubert is on a new team because his previous one deemed him expendable.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Monday the team traded Saubert to the New England Patriots because they believe they have more than enough depth at the position, accoridng to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter.

The Patriots acquired Saubert on Monday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. He’s expected to add depth to New England’s tight-end corps but not necessarily fill the team’s need for elite options at the position.

Sauberts’ career statistics — five catches for 48 yards in 30 games — suggests Quinn won’t miss his services too much. Nevertheless, Patriots fans should hope a stint in New England reinvigorates Saubert’s career and proves Quinn’s decision wrong.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images