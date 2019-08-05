Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yet another fan has been struck by a foul ball as the debate over protective netting at Major League Baseball stadiums continues.

A woman was sent to the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a foul ball hit by Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun in the first inning of Texas’ 9-4 victory over the Detriot Tigers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, according to ESPN. She was sitting in the 25th row when line drive hit her, but was able to walk out of the seating area.

She isn’t the only fan to be hit with a foul ball this season, either.

On May 29, a young girl was clobbered by a line drive at Minute Maid Park in Houston and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

On June 10, a woman also was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a foul ball at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill. The protective netting was extended one week later as a result.

In fact, the new extended netting may have prevented another disaster earlier this month when Mets right fielder Jeff McNeil bounced off the netting while attempting to catch a fly ball.

Despite this, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred doesn’t expect teams to make changes their protective netting during the upcoming offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images