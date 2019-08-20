Fall is for fantasy football, and it’s imperative not to mess up the one thing that will determine the fate of your season — the draft.
When it comes to selecting your team for the season, it’s essential to know the do’s and don’ts of making solid early picks. Because let’s face it — one lousy pick in the initial rounds, especially the first, can lead to a season of sorrow for whoever is unfortunate enough to waste their first few selections.
So to help you avoid an outright disaster this season, here are 10 players you should avoid selecting the in the first round:
Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders
There’s one word that perfectly describes AB: unpredictable. So, it shouldn’t be that hard to see why you should pass on him in the first round of your draft. It has nothing to do with his proven skill and everything to do with the risk, as Brown’s wild offseason — forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, his weird foot issue and the ongoing helmet fiasco — prove his volatility. In the end, it all depends on how risky you’re willing to be with your first pick.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Zeke is another example of a fantastic player who’s a hazardous first pick. The 24-year-old is bound to put up big numbers in 2019 — when he finally gets on the field. It’s still a risky move to take him early considering the path his contract talks with the Cowboys has taken as of late. When he comes back, however, we know he’ll play like he’s got something to prove.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
It no secret Hill’s production has increased over the last three seasons, but the looming potential of legal issues stemming from child abuse allegations leave some uncertainty around the wideout. Does that mean he isn’t a good early-round pick? Not at all. But taking him in Round 1 could be a hasty move considering the other reliable receivers available early in the draft.
Todd Gurley II, RB, Los Angeles Rams
The 25-year-old ended 2018 hobbled after dealing with some knee issues through the latter half of the season. Gurley’s considered healthy at the moment, but it’s still unclear what could be lingering (there have been whispers about “arthritic components”) beneath the surface. Will he have a good season? We think so, especially in the Rams’ high-powered offense. But taking him in Round 1 is a gamble.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Look, Mahomes should have another spectacular year. But don’t rush things. He’s still a great early-round candidate, but taking him in the first round probably is a bit much. Patience is a virtue, after all.
Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
He likely will end up as one of Ben Roethlisberger’s top targets in 2019, but that doesn’t make Smith-Schuster the safest first-round pick by any means. There is plenty of talent ranked ahead of him in ESPN’s 2019 projections, so it may be wise to consider another wide receiver with your first pick if that’s the direction you’re determined to take.
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
All right, Patriots fans, let’s go over this again: TB12 is not a first-round steal. We know he’s the G.O.A.T., but that doesn’t mean you should take him with your first pick. There are plenty of integral pieces that will be snatched up early if you don’t act quickly, so don’t waste an early pick on someone who likely will stick around for a few rounds, at least.
James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
It’s great (for Pittsburgh) that two Steelers are ranked so highly this year, but that doesn’t mean either are the best options pick first. Like Smith-Schuster, Conner likely will see a good amount of touches this season. And while he expected to be the Steelers’ top running back this season, there are still plenty of other solid RBs to select from first.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Is Kelce someone you want to nab early? Of course. But this early? We’re not so sure. Yes, he’s the top-ranked tight end yet again, per NESN.com’s rankings. But don’t queue him up right away. If you don’t land him early, there are a few other high-end options (Zach Ertz, George Kittle) that still should be available if you’re in early on the tight end run.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Mixon has been a steady force for the Bengals since 2017, and the 23-year-old is expected to have another stellar season. That said, the Bengals’ offensive line is a concern if you’re considering Mixon in the first round. So while the touches might be there this season, the yardage might not.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images