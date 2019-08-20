Fantasy football drafts are not won in the early rounds.
Everyone knows the top names. And not everyone is lucky enough to land Saquon Barkeley, Patrick Mahomes or Julio Jones. But, you just might be able to land the next breakout superstar in the middle rounds of your draft.
Every season produces a crop of sleepers, players who flew under the radar in drafts but end up making a huge impact. In fact, these types of players often can push you to your league championship.
With that in mind, here are 10 sleepers who could help you win your league.
Derek Carr, quarterback, Oakland Raiders
The way quarterbacks are drafted in fantasy football leagues always is a head-scratcher. Oftentimes, once the first couple of QBs are selected in the early rounds, the avalanche is in full force, and suddenly, by the fifth-round, 10 quarterbacks are off the board (as was the case in our NESN “expert” draft). Derek Carr might be one reason why you can wait to pull the trigger on a QB and still end up with reasonably dependable fantasy output. Carr was sacked 51 times last season behind a downright awful offensive line, which should be improved in 2019. Not to mention, he should have Antonio Brown at his disposal. He’s currently the 24th quarterback off the board.
Kyler Murray, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals
It might seem extreme to call the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft a sleeper, but Murray’s ADP ranks outside of the top 10 at his position on ESPN. Given his athleticism and the system he is playing in under Kliff Kingsbury, it is by no means a stretch to say Murray will finish this season as a top-10 fantasy QB, with top-5 upside if some of the hype is to be believed. You can wait on a quarterback, but if Murray slips past that 8-10 range for QBs, snag him.
Dede Westbrook, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars
Westbrook is a No. 1 wide receiver who still available in the middle of the eighth round in many leagues. Jacksonville wideouts have suffered over the years with a not-so-spectacular quarterback situation, but there should be some stability there with Nick Foles now under center. Westbrook has averaged 6.4 targets per game through two seasons and is a solid yards after catch receiver. He hauled in five touchdowns last season but had just one game eclipse the 100-yard mark. Expect those numbers to rise.
James Washington, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
Juju Smith-Schuster is the new No. 1 wide receiver in the Steel City after the departure of Antonio Brown, but we all know Ben Roethlisberger loves to sling the ball all over the field, and there is room in Pittsburgh for another wide receiver to become a major fantasy player in 2019. Washington has a chance to be that guy. The second-year pro is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign but will compete for the No. 2 spot in Pittsburgh with Donte Moncrief and Diontae Johnson (another deep sleeper). Washington has WR2 upside.
Geronimo Allison, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers
There is not a whole lot to write home about in Green Bay’s receiving corps behind Davante Adams, which leads many to believe that Allison is ripe to become a solid fantasy option. Aaron Rodgers obviously is going to throw the football a ton. Allison averaged 4.8 catches and 72.3 yards per game before going down with a concussion. If he can lock up the No. 2 spot in Green Bay, he could be an option for you flex spot.
Mark Andrews, tight end, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore hasn’t exactly been a fantasy players’ paradise the last few seasons, but Andrews actually managed to put together a very solid rookie fantasy campaign, hauling in 34 passes for 552 yards (16.2 per reception) with three touchdowns, showing a nice connection with Lamar Jackson. Tight end is by far the most top-heavy position in the draft, and if you miss out on one of the top three, it might be smart to hold off until the later rounds to snag Andrews, who is lasting to the 13th round in ESPN drafts, as he could become a top-10 tight end by season’s end.
T.J. Hockenson, tight end, Detroit Lions
Again, it may feel weird calling one of the top picks from the NFL Draft a sleeper, but here we are again with Hockenson. The No. 8 overall pick definitely has an opportunity to have a significant fantasy impact in year one despite the Lions addition of Jesse James at the position. Hockensen was the best tight end in college last year, and with defenses surely to key in on Kenny Golladay on passing downs, Matthew Stafford is going to need all the targets he can get.
Jaylen Samuels, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner filled in more than admirably in the absence of Le’Veon Bell last season in Pittsburgh’s backfield, but Conner did begin to fall away toward the end of the season. Enter: Samuels. The back showed big-game ability, tearing up the Patriots for 142 yards on 19 carries last season. He’s certainly a necessary handcuff for those drafting Conner, and he could dig into Conner’s carries if he were to get off to slow start. Samuels also spent time at wide receiver and tight end in college and could be a valuable pass-catching option, something the Steelers love in their three-down backs.
Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles backfield is a crowded one at the moment. There are several recognizable names to fantasy owners fighting for the lion’s share of touches in Philly, but by season’s end, many are predicting it will be Sanders that is considered the go-to guy in the Eagles running game. Sanders has to pass Jordan Howard on the depth chart, but the second-round pick out of Penn State looms as a potential breakout player if he has a good showing in the preseason.
Ronald Jones II, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jones was one of the bigger disappointments last season as a rookie after being taken with the 38th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He carried the ball just 23 times and averaged just 1.9 yards a carry. But Jones may have new life with a Bruce Arians now in Tampa. The reports say the Bucs’ coaching staff is high on Jones, who packed on muscle in the offseason, and may be primed to take the bulk of the carries away from Peyton Barber.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images