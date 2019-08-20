Tough decisions for fantasy football team extend beyond draft selections and waiver-wire pickups.
Picking a strong name for your squad also is a big part of every fantasy season. It won’t make or break your campaign, but you don’t want to be the person in your league who sticks out like a sore thumb for having a lame team name.
We’re not claiming to be creative geniuses here, but here are 15 options to consider if you’re in the market for a team name:
1. Country Road, Take Mahomes
It’s not often a fantasy football team name actually gives you sound advice. The reigning NFL MVP should be the first quarterback taken in all drafts this year.
2. Shuffle Up and N’Keal
With a first name like that, Harry could be a popular player for fantasy football team name puns this season. He also could be a favorite target for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
3. Game of Endzones
“Game of Thrones” has come to a close, but you can hang onto your love of the show by naming your team after the HBO hit. Here’s hoping your players consistently find the end zone, too.
4. Team of Extraordinary Edelmans
It certainly wouldn’t hurt having multiple versions of the Super Bowl LIII MVP on your roster. Edelman is a receptions machine and will be a great asset for PPR leagues.
5. Zekey Blinders
Elliott, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be tough customers in the 2019 season, much like Tommy Shelby and Co.
6. Like A Good Neighbor, Tate Farm Is There
And he usually is, as the veteran wide receiver averaged 89.2 catches per season over the past five campaigns. He’ll have to wait four games before he kicks off his tenure with the New York Giants, though.
7. Belichicks and Balances
Do you think the New England Patriots coach has any idea how fantasy football works?
8. Play-Action Bake
We’d be remiss if we didn’t find a way to incorporate Mayfield into this list. There’s a whole heap of hype surrounding the Browns quarterback as he enters his sophomore season.
9. Saquon of the Dead
Barkley might be the only thing that gives the Giants any sort of life this season.
10. Chubble Trouble
Don’t let the buzz around Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett make you forget about Cleveland’s talented second-year back.
11. The Truth Ertz
The fact of the matter is, the Eagles tight end is one of Carson Wentz’s favorite targets and should be a points machine in 2019.
12. Golladay Inn Express
The Lions’ star wideout is almost always open.
13. Roll of the Guice
The Washington Redskins back very well could be rollin’ downfield if he can bounce back from his ACL injury.
14. O’Dell or High Water
There’s a lot of love for the Browns on this list, huh? We’re not sure how they’ll fare this season, but they might lead the league in names conducive to making terrible puns.
15. Straight Flash Homie
A Randy Moss tribute combined with a Josh Gordon shoutout? Enjoy, Patriots fans.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images