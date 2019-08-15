Anxious for your fantasy draft? Wondering who might fall where? Just want to laugh at the ridiculous picks people make in a 16-team league?
Then we at NESN.com have you covered.
We gathered 16 “experts” (or, NESN dot com folks, from writers to video hosts and producers — even a web developer!) to take part in a fantasy draft and see how things looked after 240 picks (which, yes, I did enter manually into this story). All we hope is that this gives you something of an idea of how your draft(s) might go.
Now, it’s worth mentioning for a third time that this is a 16-team league, which by all accounts is pretty rare. Because of that, drafting tendencies might be little different than they otherwise would be since you could go as many as 32 slots between picks in some cases.
And for context, the it was a 15-round snake draft for a half-point PPR league with the standard starting lineup (one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex, one defense, one kicker and six bench players).
Here’s the draft order (each name links to the respective person’s Twitter account, so feel free to click and taunt them for, say, drafting Matthew Slater):
1. Adam London
2. Abbie Adams
3. Michaela Vernava
4. Logan Mullen
5. Colette Fleury
6. Andre Khatchaturian
7. Chris Grenham
8. Ricky Doyle
9. Mike McMahon
10. Lauren Campbell
11. Pat McAvoy
12. Mike Cole
13. Dakota Randall
14. Marc DiBenedetto
15. Taylor Fieux
16. Rachel Holt
Ready? Off we go.
Round 1
1. Adam — Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
2. Abbie — Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
3. Michaela — Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
4. Logan — DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
5. Colette — Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
6. Andre — David Johnson, RB, ARI
7. Chris — Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
8. Ricky — Travis Kelce, TE, KC
9. Mike M. — James Conner, RB, PIT
10. Lauren — Le’Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
11. Pat — Julio Jones, WR, ATL
12. Mike C. — Davante Adams, WR, GB
13. Dakota — Odell Beckham, WR, CLE
14. Marc — Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
15. Taylor — JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
16. Rachel — Michael Thomas, WR, NO
Analysis: In a league this big, you pretty much have to hit your top two picks if you want to be competitive. How Davante Adams slid to 12th I don’t know, and drafting Dalvin Cook in the first round would scare the bejesus out of me (sorry Marc). For Colette’s sake, let’s hope Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t stage a Le’Veon Bell-esque holdout. Also, someone probably should’ve checked on Ricky after he grabbed Travis Kelce at eight.
Round 2
17. Rachel –Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
18. Taylor — Mike Evans, WR, TB
19. Marc — Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
20. Dakota — Damien Williams, RB, KC
21. Mike C. –George Kittle, TE, SF
22. Pat –Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
23. Lauren — Marlon Mack, RB, IND
24. Mike M. — Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
25. Ricky — Aaron Jones, RB, GB
26. Chris– Antonio Brown, WR, OAK
27. Andre — T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
28. Colette — Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
29. Logan– Todd Gurley II, RB, LAR
30. Michaela– Melvin Gordon III, RB, LAC
31. Abbie — Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
32. Adam –Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
Analysis: Having gotten stuck with the last pick in the first round, I though Rachel did a nice job getting Michael Thomas then Tyreek Hill. Mike Cole taking George Kittle seemed to frighten Pat, who took the final top-tier tight end immediately afterwards. Antonio Brown at 26 could pan out really well for Chris, while Kenny Golladay at 32nd is good value. We also see our first quarterback come off the board in the second round, which isn’t a total shock.
Round 3
33. Adam — Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
34. Abbie — Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
35. Michaela — Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
36. Logan — Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
37. Colette — Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
38. Andre — Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
39. Chris — Cam Newton, QB, CAR
40. Ricky — Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
41. Mike M. — Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK
42. Lauren — Tom Brady, QB, NE
43. Pat — Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX
44. Mike C. — Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
45. Dakota — Robert Woods, WR, LAR
46. Marc — Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
47. Taylor — Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
48. Rachel — Julian Edelman, WR, NE
Analysis: Aaron Rodgers getting picked at 28 struck fear into many, myself included, it seems. A whopping six signal-callers were selected in the third round, which certainly is a lot, but if you’re going to be waiting a while for your next pick, it makes sense to be a touch on the aggressive side. Speaking of aggressive, Tom Brady at 42 seems really, really early seeing as he’s not typically among the best fantasy quarterbacks (please don’t hate tweet me, Patriots fans. It’s true).
Round 4
49. Rachel –Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
50. Taylor — Sony Michel, RB, NE
51. Marc — Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
52. Dakota — Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
53. Mike C. –Chris Godwin, WR, TB
54. Pat — Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
55. Lauren — O.J. Howard, TE, TB
56. Mike M. — Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
57. Ricky — Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
58. Chris– Mike Williams, WR, LAC
59. Andre — Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI
60. Colette — Jordan Howard, RB, PHI
61. Logan– Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
62. Michaela– Andrew Luck, QB, IND
63. Abbie — Drew Brees, QB, NO
64. Adam — Chris Carson, RB, SEA
Analysis: Dakota after taking Baker Mayfield at 52: “I panicked.” Nice of him to wear that, since that’s really the only explanation for selecting Mayfield there considering the other quarterbacks that were on the board. Kyler Murray in the fourth round also seems a little goofballish, but maybe that’s because I’m not as high on him as many others.
Round 5
65. Adam — Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
66. Abbie — D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
67. Michaela — Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
68. Logan — Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
69. Colette — Noah Fant, TE, DEN
70. Andre — David Montgomery, RB, CHI
71. Chris — Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
72. Ricky — Will Fuller V, WR, HOU
73. Mike M. — Dante Pettis, WR, SF
74. Lauren — Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
75. Pat — Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
76. Mike C. — Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
77. Dakota — Jared Cook, TE, NO
78. Marc — Evan Engram, TE, NYG
79. Taylor — Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
80. Rachel — Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
Analysis: A bunch of solid second-tier tight ends were picked in the fifth round, which should give you some peace of mind that if you miss out on the biggest names, you still can get valuable guys later on. Tevin Coleman also could be a sneaky good selection, especially if Jerick McKinnon starts the year on IR.
Round 6
81. Rachel — Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
82. Taylor — Vance McDonald, TE, PIT
83. Marc — James White, RB, NE
84. Dakota — Latavius Murray, RB, NO
85. Mike C. — Darrell Henderson Jr.,, RB, LAR
86. Pat — Corey Davis, WR, TEN
87. Lauren — Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
88. Mike M. — Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX
89. Ricky — Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
90. Chris– Eric Ebron, TE, IND
91. Andre — David Njoku, TE, CLE
92. Colette — Ross Dwelley, TE, SF
93. Logan– Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
94. Michaela– Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
95. Abbie –Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
96. Adam — Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
Analysis: Mike McMahon might have gotten a hidden gem in Dede Westbrook, who could find more success now that he has a, you know, competent quarterback. Also, Tarik Cohen is definitely going to cede 90 percent of his carries to David Montgomery by Week 4, right?
Round 7
97. Adam — Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
98. Abbie — Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
99. Michaela — Trey Burton, TE, CHI
100. Logan — Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
101. Colette — Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB
102. Andre –Jameis Winston, QB, TB
103. Chris — Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET
104. Ricky — A.J. Green, WR, CIN
105. Mike M. — Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
106. Lauren — Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
107. Pat — LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
108. Mike C. — Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
109. Dakota –Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
110. Marc — Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
111. Taylor — Marquise Brown, WR, BAL
112. Rachel — Jared Goff, QB, LAR
Analysis: Going to take a victory lap here for getting Austin Ekeler at 100th overall, because if Melvin Gordon holds out Ekeler could see a ton of action. Marc going all in on Jimmy Garoppolo is a gamble (to be kind), while Dakota snagging Sterling Shepard late in the round was a nice move.
Round 8
113. Rachel — Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
114. Taylor — Carlos Hyde, RB, KC
115. Marc — Keke Coutee, WR, HOU
116. Dakota — Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT
117. Mike C. — Bears D/ST
118. Pat — DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI
119. Lauren — Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
120. Mike M. — Matt Breida, RB, SF
121. Ricky — Kalen Ballage, RB, MIA
122. Chris– Devin Funchess, WR, IND
123. Andre — Rams D/ST
124. Colette — Frank Gore, RB, BUF
125. Logan– Geronimo Allison, WR, GB
126. Michaela– Jaguars D/ST
127. Abbie — Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
128. Adam — Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
Analysis: Mike Cole, a noted Packers fan, took the Bears defense, which is definitely premature — even though Chicago probably will have the best D this year. That started the chain reaction of defense selection, with two more going later in the round. Also, Lauren saw fit to take the first kicker in Greg Zuerlein. And while that definitely is too soon, if you want something then you’ve got to go get it, so hats off.
Round 9
129. Adam — Patriots D/ST
130. Abbie — Harrison Butker, K, KC
131. Michaela — Justin Tucker, K, BAL
132. Logan — Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
133. Colette — John Brown, BUF, WR
134. Andre — Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
135. Chris — Ravens D/ST
136. Ricky — Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
137. Mike M. — Ronald Jones II, RB, TB
138. Lauren — Vikings D/ST
139. Pat — Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, HOU
140. Mike C. — Wil Lutz, K, NO
141. Dakota — Chargers D/ST
142. Marc — Texans D/ST
143. Taylor — Browns D/ST
144. Rachel — Donte Moncrief, WR, PIT
Analysis: Oof. This became the kicker/defense round, with five kickers and six defenses getting picked. That allowed for value picks like Anthony Miller at 132. Also, Ricky getting Philip Rivers at 136 is proof you don’t need to exhaust an early-round pick for a simply adequate quarterback.
Round 10
145. Rachel — Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
146. Taylor — Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
147. Marc — DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN
148. Dakota — Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
149. Mike C. — Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
150. Pat — Saints D/ST
151. Lauren — Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
152. Mike M. — N’Keal Harry, WR, NE
153. Ricky — Peyton Barber, RB, TB
154. Chris– Mason Crosby, K, GB
155. Andre — Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI
156. Colette — Jarius Wright, WR, CAR
157. Logan– Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
158. Michaela– Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
159. Abbie — Broncos D/ST
160. Adam — Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
Analysis: Maybe I’m trying to stay on Ricky’s good side after trashing him for his first-round pick, but I like Peyton Barber at 153. He gets a ton of carries, and that should remain the case if Jameis Winston/the Bucs’ quarterback situation once again is a mess.
Round 11
161. Adam — Mike Davis, RB, CHI
162. Abbie — Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
163. Michaela — Golden Tate, WR, NYG
164. Logan — Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
165. Colette — DeAngelo Yancey, WR, TEN
166. Andre — Jack Doyle, TE, IND
167. Chris — Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
168. Ricky — Ito Smith, RB, ATL
169. Mike M. — Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
170. Lauren — Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ
171. Pat — Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
172. Mike C. — Jimmy Graham, TE, GB
173. Dakota — Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE
174. Marc — Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF
175. Taylor — Tre’Quan Smith, WR, NO
176. Rachel — Robbie Gould, K, SF
Analysis: Love, love, love Golden Tate at 163. Yes, he’s suspended for the first four games, but at this point in the draft you’re just deepening your bench, and Michaela got somebody that can be an actual WR2/FLEX beginning in Week 5. Also, Pat got filleted in the chat for picking Kareem Hunt, which will add context to his 14th round-choice. Also, Dakota is on the Jakobi Meyers hype train to a ridiculous degree.
Round 12
177. Rachel — James Washington, WR, PIT
178. Taylor — DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
179. Marc — Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
180. Dakota — Damien Harris, RB, NE
181. Mike C. — Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS
182. Pat — Duke Johnson Jr., RB, HOU
183. Lauren — Justin Jackson, RB, LAC
184. Mike M. — Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
185. Ricky — Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
186. Chris– Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI
187. Andre — Parris Campbell, WR, IND
188. Colette — Danny Amendola, WR, DET
189. Logan– T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
190. Michaela– Josh Allen, QB, BUF
191. Abbie — Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
192. Adam — Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK
Analysis: I though it was prudent of Mike McMahon to pick Kirk Cousins as a backup considering his top QB is Kyler Murray. Chris did well to get Nelson Agholor, while Tyrell Williams is good for a 60-plus-yard touchdown every few weeks and is worth a late-round flier.
Round 13
193. Adam — Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
194. Abbie — Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
195. Michaela — Giovani Bernard, RB
196. Logan — Adam Humphries, WR, TEN
197. Colette — Dontrell Hilliard, RB, CLE
198. Andre — Ted Ginn Jr., WR, NO
199. Chris — C.J. Anderson, RB, DET
200. Ricky — Michael Badgley, K, LAC
201. Mike M. — Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
202. Lauren — Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ
203. Pat — Josh Gordon, WR, NE
204. Mike C. — Zay Jones, WR. BUF
205. Dakota — Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
206. Marc — Justice Hill, RB, BAL
207. Taylor — Nick Foles, QB, JAX
208. Rachel — Bills D/ST
Analysis: How was Adam Humphries still around at 196? And of course somebody was going to take Josh Gordon.
Round 14
209. Rachel — Derek Carr, QB, OAK
210. Taylor — Jason Witten, TE, DAL
211. Marc — Brett Maher, K, DAL
212. Dakota — Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
213. Mike C. — Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR
214. Pat — Matthew Slater, WR, NE
215. Lauren — T.J. Yeldon, RB, BUF
216. Mike M. — Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
217. Ricky — Tony Pollard, DAL, RB
218. Chris– Ben Watson, TE, NE
219. Andre — D’Onta Foreman, RB, IND
220. Colette — Preston Williams, WR, MIA
221. Logan– Maurice Harris, WR, NE
222. Michaela– Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ
223. Abbie — Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
224. Adam — C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN
Analysis: No clue what’s happening here. Rob Gronkowski’s definitely not coming back, right? So Mike McMahon just wasted his pick, right? Ricky informed the group that Pat told him earlier in the day that he was going to select “character guys,” hence the choice of Slater (which also is just a smokescreen for his decision to pick Kareem Hunt). Mohamed Sanu at 212 isn’t bad, and how about two Bengals tight ends going back-to-back to conclude the round?
Round 15
225. Adam — Jake Elliott, K, PHI
226. Abbie — Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
227. Michaela — Giorgio Tavecchio, K, ATL
228. Logan — Graham Gano, K, CAR
229. Colette — Isaiah Ford, WR, MIA
230. Andre — Dan Bailey, K, MIN
231. Chris — John Ross III, WR, CIN
232. Ricky — Cowboys D/ST
233. Mike M. — Eagles D/ST
234. Lauren — DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
235. Pat — James Develin, RB, NE
236. Mike C. — Aldrick Rosas, K, NYG
237. Dakota — Matt Prater, K, DET
238. Marc — Andy Dalton, QB, CIN
239. Taylor — Elijah McGuire, RB, NYJ
240. Rachel — Darren Walker, TE, OAK
Analysis: Every year I convince myself DeVante Adams might be useful, so maybe Lauren found a steal at 234. Also, Pat appears to have just gone off the rails by the time the draft wrapped up.
If you made it this far, congratulations and best of luck in your draft(s) this year!
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images