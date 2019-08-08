Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are heading to the baseball version of Heaven next season: Iowa.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday the Yankees and White Sox will play a game on Aug. 13, 2020, in the middle of a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, at the famed “Field of Dreams” baseball complex, of course made famous by the movie “Field of Dreams.”

MLB at Field of Dreams will feature the @whitesox hosting the @Yankees in the first-ever Major League game played in Iowa next August 13th. pic.twitter.com/HhuGh0jebY — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 8, 2019

Of course, MLB must build it in order for fans to come. The league announced plans to build a temporary 8,000-seat park on the field to host the game. It’s fitting the White Sox are involved considering “Shoeless” Joe Jackson’s connection to the movie. The “stadium” will also pay homage to Chicago’s historic Comiskey Park, and the right-field wall will include a window with a view into the historic cornfields surrounding the complex.

Speaking of the cornfields, fans lucky enough to attend the game will enter the makeshift stadium through the corn, just like John Kinsella and Moonlight Graham.

This is just the latest example of MLB taking its game to unique locations. For a few years now, the league has hosted a Little League Classic game in Williamsport, Pa., with the Boston Red Sox getting the call to play there in 2020. The league has also played games in Omaha at the site of the College World Series and even took the game across the pond earlier this summer for a pair of Red Sox-Yankees games in London.

