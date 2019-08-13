Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Skip Bayless sure loves himself some Tom Brady.

The FS1 talking head will take any chance he can get to praise Brady, even if it means unfairly criticizing another great athlete. And, well, that trend continued Tuesday morning during “Undisputed.”

Essentially, Bayless was outraged that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently was named the best player in the NFL. According to Bayless, Brady isn’t just the best quarterback in the game, but also the best overall player.

“Aaron Donald had zero sacks in three playoff games, and you’re trying to tell me he’s the best player in the game? You’re trying to tell me Aaron Donald is better than a quarterback who just won his sixth Super Bowl?”

Aaron Donald had 0 sacks in 3 playoff games, and you're trying to tell me he's the best player in the game? Tom Brady is the best player in the NFL. via @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/3saW53RovH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 13, 2019

Sigh.

Bray is great, Donald is great. They’re probably the best players at their respective positions.

Can’t we just leave it at that?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images