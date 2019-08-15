Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics’ frontcourt will have a different look to it during the 2019-20 season following the departures of Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

Baynes was sent to the Phoenix Suns along with the draft rights to Ty Jerome in exchange for a future first-round pick (originally acquired by the Suns from the Milwaukee Bucks). The move was completed to clear up salary cap space, which ultimately allowed Boston to sign Kemba Walker.

The 32-year-old recently put his Newton, Mass. town house on the market for $1,699,000 after it was reported that the big man purchased a $2.54 million home in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood.

The Newton home is 3,368-square feet with four bedrooms, three full baths, a two-car garage and a private outdoor patio.

(You can take a full look at the listing here.)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images