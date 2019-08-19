Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the New England Patriots release a player, it seems as though nearly every NFL team is interested in acquiring a former member of Bill Belichick’s club.

Dontrelle Inman reportedly is set to meet with the Detroit Lions this week, while also drawing interest from other teams, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The wide receiver was released by the Patriots on Sunday.

Former #Patriots WR Dontrelle Inman generated immediate interest upon being a free agent. Source said he’s slated to visit the #Lions in the next day or so, with Detroit seemingly always taking an interest in available free agents. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2019

Since becoming the head coach of the Lions, Matt Patricia seems to be interested in stocking his team with former New Englanders. Detroit’s current roster includes Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers and Justin Coleman among others. So, quite frankly, it’s no surprise that Patricia and his staff are interested in Inman.

Inman spent most of his career with the San Diego (now-Los Angeles) Chargers before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. The 30-year-old was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on May 13.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images