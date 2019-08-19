When the New England Patriots release a player, it seems as though nearly every NFL team is interested in acquiring a former member of Bill Belichick’s club.
Dontrelle Inman reportedly is set to meet with the Detroit Lions this week, while also drawing interest from other teams, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The wide receiver was released by the Patriots on Sunday.
Since becoming the head coach of the Lions, Matt Patricia seems to be interested in stocking his team with former New Englanders. Detroit’s current roster includes Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers and Justin Coleman among others. So, quite frankly, it’s no surprise that Patricia and his staff are interested in Inman.
Inman spent most of his career with the San Diego (now-Los Angeles) Chargers before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. The 30-year-old was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on May 13.
Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images