The U.S. men’s national basketball team trimmed down its roster after it secured a 97-78 victory in Las Vegas, Nev. in an organized scrimmage against the Select Team on Friday.

Team USA now heads to Los Angeles, Calif. but only with a 17-man roster which includes four members of the Boston Celtics, according to FIBA.

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all made the cut. Smart currently is sidelined with a calf injury, but still rounded out the 17 men.

Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III and De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs’ Derrick White and Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris also were named to the roster, which will need to be cut down to 12 by Aug. 29 before the FIBA World Cup begins Aug. 31 in China.

