Jackie Bradley Jr. played hero Tuesday night, but it in part was because Francisco Lindor gave him the chance.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Cleveland Indians down 6-5, Lindor roped a double that scored the tying run. Oscar Mercado was set to hit next, then Carlos Santana, who has been a Boston Red Sox killer all season. But during Mercado’s at-bat, Lindor made the inexplicable decision to try and steal third, and he was thrown out on a dime of a throw by Sox catcher Sandy Leon. Lindor originally was called safe, but a brief review overturned the call.

Mercado popped out to end the inning, and in the top half of the 10th, Bradley went deep with what proved to be the game-winning homer as Boston claimed a 7-6 victory.

“I messed up. It’s a rookie mistake. I thought, in my head, if I get to third they’re going to have to pitch to Santana,” Lindor told reporters after the game, via FOX Sports Ohio. “Rookie mistake, I got ahead of myself. Just live and learn from it.

“When I took off I felt I was going to make it. Just getting ahead of myself, it was my bad, so this one is on me.”

You can hear more from Lindor, and Indians manager Terry Francona, below.

"This ones on me." Being the leader that he is, Frankie Lindor takes responsibility. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/4rFWVEH9HO — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 14, 2019

"I don't want to take our aggressiveness away." Tito on Lindor getting called out trying to steal 3rd when he represented the winning run. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/TLAhtUUi15 — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 14, 2019

The Indians wouldn’t have even been in a position to win if not for Lindor, so he only should shoulder so much blame. However, the mistake very clearly took the wind out of Cleveland’s sails.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images