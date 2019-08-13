Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Giants bolstered their wide receiver corps this offseason by signing Golden Tate, but it appears New York will begin the year without the 31-year-old pass-catcher.

Tate officially was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for a performance-enhancing substance violation, the team announced Tuesday. The Notre Dame product can participate in all preseason activities and games.

Tate played in a combined 15 games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, catching 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns. Tate is expected to sit atop New York’s wide receiver depth chart alongside Sterling Shepard entering his 10th season.

The Giants face the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins in their first four games.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images